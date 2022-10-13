SaaS management: What is it & why should your company care? (+ strategy & best practices)

Why do businesses need SaaS management?

By now, you can likely see how SaaS management can be beneficial for the companies that use it, but still be wondering whether it's something that your company really needs to use. Does the benefit justify bringing another tool into your tech stack? The answer, for most businesses larger than a few employees, is yes. Like many other automation and management solutions, many businesses don't realize just how much time and productivity they are losing until they begin using a tool to reduce it.

To help you understand how SaaS management can help your business, let's look at a few of the reasons businesses just like yours choose to use the tools.





Reduces shadow IT

In an ideal world, the IT department would know every bit of software that's running on company computers, or that employees are using on personal computers for company work. This makes it easier for the IT department to do their jobs of keeping everything running smoothly and securely. However, we don't live in an ideal world. SaaS products have made it extremely convenient for people to begin using tools without the knowledge of the IT department. This is known as shadow IT.

The process of setting up SaaS management tools involved taking an in-depth stock of every SaaS product in use by employees of the company. This is a good way to find all of those shadow tools in use at the company. SaaS management tools also let you track software usage, so the IT department can determine when employees aren't using the official tools and may be using shadow products instead.





Gives more insights into SaaS spending

A big problem with having too many SaaS subscriptions and not enough insight into who is using them and how it is that it makes it more difficult to budget finances appropriately. SaaS management software gives you a complete overview of the tools your company is using, and therefore provides a transparent look at the company's finances.

This is not only useful for day-to-day operations, but for human resources decisions as well. Because different job roles have differing SaaS requirements, having a detailed look at which roles use which products can allow HR and finance departments to better predict the costs associated with hiring a new employee and how involved the onboarding process will be as the new hire is trained on the tools they'll be using.





Keeps your data and company secure

For all the benefits that SaaS provides, it does bring with it some security concerns as well. When properly mitigated, these concerns are not worth worrying about. However, companies that don't have an SaaS management solution in place face a much harder time determining whether or not security protocols are being followed.

For example, it could be that not all employees are using two-factor authentication with the SaaS tools that allow for it. Employees who have left the company might not have had their access properly removed from the SaaS applications they were using. SaaS management tools give your IT department information on who is using what tools, what type of security they are using, and where the data they are working with is coming from and going to.





Increases efficiency of operations

The promise of SaaS is increased productivity. That's why people are so quick to sign up for those free trials or affordable subscriptions. That same promise of productivity increases can become a double-edged sword, however. When companies let their SaaS portfolio become too large, workflows often suffer as multiple tools are doing similar things, or as products don't work as well with each other as they could. With proper SaaS management, these inefficiencies can be tracked down and eliminated, so the use of SaaS can fulfill its promise of increasing, rather than decreasing, productivity.