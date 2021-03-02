5 most common reasons for cancellation

Churn is a horrible thing for SaaS businesses, and reducing it means understanding why customers cancel in the first place. Understanding why they cancel can also help guide you in your actions after the fact. Many customers cancel their subscription several weeks before it actually expires. This presents an ideal opportunity to convince them to stay. Whether you save that particular customer or not, addressing their reason for leaving may help prevent the next cancellation.





Bad UI and/or UX design

You can have the best product in the world, but if nobody can figure out how to use it, they aren't going to stay around for long. Onboarding has a role to play in educating your customers on how to get the most of your software, but poor UX design can't be masked by education alone. If customers are struggling to use your product effectively, it may be time to consider an overhaul of the interface.





Bad product fit

This situation is harder to fix. Sometimes, a bad product fit simply means that you're lacking a feature that the customer needs. If enough customers are complaining about the same missing feature, adding it to your product can reduce churn and, with it, the need for offboarding. Other times, the customer has signed up for your product and found that it fundamentally doesn't address the problems they have. If this happens frequently, a better description of what your product does and who it's targeted at may prevent these types of inevitably unhappy customers from signing up in the first place.





High pricing

This is a common problem, but one that's easily fixed with a little market research. When customers decide to spend money on a product, they are looking to get a return on their investment. If they don't feel the product is providing them with a value that's at least equivalent to what they're spending, they'll cancel. Getting your pricing dialed in correctly will prevent you from losing unhappy customers to prices that are too high, while also prevent you from leaving money on the table with prices that are too low.





Issues with customer support

Customers today expect quick resolutions of the problems they have. When they encounter a problem with your service, it could mean putting their productivity on hold until it's resolved. Customer support that's slow to respond, or worse, that doesn't respond at all, is a huge red flag to customers in these situations. Even if their current issue isn't pressing, they aren't going to want to wait around for the time when it is important, and you leave them hanging.





Accidental cancellation

Sometimes, the customer doesn't want to cancel at all. While it's unlikely they'll accidentally navigate to the cancellation page and end their contract with you, a failed payment can cause this to happen. How likely the customer is to return, or to be lost in the first place, depends on how gracefully your company handles failed payments. Steps should always be taken to bring such customers current again, with offboarding being a last resort.