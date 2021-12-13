The shift toward operational efficiency will continue next year with 31% of SaaS companies looking to control costs and achieve outcomes with fewer resources.

This includes greater reliance on sustainable metrics, such as a lower CAC-LTV ratio, increasing NRR and reducing the Burn Multiple, as well as a greater focus on unit economics. SaaS companies will look at their most expensive OPEX suppliers and consider negotiating prices or evaluating more cost-effective solutions, such as reducing license counts for internal software. What’s more, SaaS companies will likely rebudget to rein in marketing spend and look to accelerate growth in an efficient way.

What’s more, SaaS companies will likely rebudget to rein in marketing spend and look to accelerate growth in an efficient way.