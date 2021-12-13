1. Cash runway

Cash is king yet again. In May 2022, Y Combinator told founders that “the best way to prepare [for the downturn] is to cut costs and extend your runway”. Meanwhile, Co-Founder of Craft Ventures David Sacks advised his portfolio companies to extend their cash runway to 2-4 years to ride out the storm.

The rationale is clear: extending cash reserves avoids the need to raise investment at a time of limited capital and minimizes the risk of a valuation-busting down round. Even bootstrapped companies should bolster their reserves as a protective buffer.

How are SaaS companies extending their cash runway?

Reducing burn rate

Burn can make or break in a downturn (just ask checkout software Fast, which closed its doors in May 2022 after burning through $10 million a month), so it’s no surprise that reducing burn has been high on the SaaS agenda.

Our survey found that 16% of SaaS companies are prioritizing burn metrics in 2022 with a particular focus on their Burn Multiple, which correlates business spend and ARR generation to determine growth efficiency.

According to David Sacks, who believes the three things that matter most in a downturn “are growth, burn, and margins,” companies should be aiming for a Burn Multiple of <2 (spending less than $2 for every $1 of incremental ARR that you generate). Anything >4 is cause for concern, especially if you are a mid-stage company (early-stage companies tend to have higher costs and thus higher burn multiples).

Minimizing operational costs

During recessions, businesses and consumers audit their expenditures in order to stop paying for things they don’t need. For some businesses that’s re-evaluating non-essential projects, while for others it’s cutting non-essential costs.

Our survey found that nearly a quarter (23%) of SaaS companies have reviewed or consolidated app and software usage across the company in response to the downturn.

After salaries and hosting, apps are often the third largest outlay for a software business, especially if they have built a tech stack in-house with a variety of tools. Analyzing which software is vital and what can be streamlined helps improve margins.

Reforecasting regularly

In times of uncertainty, SaaS companies are regularly reviewing their expenses and focusing on the most impactful activities. For instance, SaaS companies are looking at the ROI of their sales & marketing spend (i.e. the value of LinkedIn ad spend), the cost-value (CAC-LTV) ratio of acquiring customers, and the cost of goods sold (COGS) to see where sizable expenses are coming from. By analyzing what works on a quarterly basis and reforecasting the budget accordingly, companies better allocate funds and maintain control over cash spend.

Ultimately, SaaS companies need robust, accurate data to sustain their cash runway for 18-24 months and give themselves the best chance to succeed when the market bounces back.