It can take years to deploy a SaaS product. With all the time and effort a developer invests in the app, wouldn't it be disastrous if users couldn't take full advantage of it?
Unfortunately, this happens to a considerable number of SaaS providers.
Unless the product is highly intuitive, users need additional training to learn about its entire functionality and unlock the full value on offer. Delivering SaaS training & certification helps ensure smooth engagement and reduces churn.
SaaS is bigger than ever
On average, companies with 50 or fewer employees use around 40 SaaS apps. Companies with 1000+ employees, use over 200. The popularity of SaaS products is growing due to their convenience and wide functionality.
Availability, scalability, flexibility, security, cost-effectiveness…the list of SaaS benefits goes on and on. By 2023, the SaaS market could exceed $600 billion. As technological innovations keep coming, the popularity of software-as-a-service is likely to continue growing.
With SaaS products becoming an integral part of many business operations, learning how to take full advantage of them is on the agenda of every company.
5 obstacles preventing you from getting the most out of your SaaS applications
Each SaaS product you work with is likely to have a wide functionality. Unfortunately, most users only exploit a part of it. Some companies end up paying for new SaaS products to get features, which their existing software already offers.
1. Security and access
When you store sensitive data in a SaaS app, you worry about security. With numerous employees having access to the program, the security could be compromised. The fear for the safety of your data may keep you from using the entire app's functionality.
Meanwhile, many SaaS products have features that help you manage access rights, thus keeping your data secure at all times.
2. Transparency
The lack of full visibility into your SaaS stack can keep you from using a variety of features simply because you don't know they exist. Users are generally prejudiced against leafing through large manuals to learn how to use a product.
As a result, they end up taking advantage of options they can discover intuitively. Anything more complex remains backstage.
3. Learning curves
Even if they know all about the product's functionality, some employees may avoid it due to a high learning curve.
The time it takes to learn how to use a new feature may seem overwhelming without proper SaaS training. Some people may prefer to use another program or turn to manual work.
4. Lack of training
A complex SaaS product is rarely intuitive. It may require SaaS certification and training. Not too many SaaS providers offer such training, leaving many users in the dark.
Since heavy manuals are out of the question for the majority of users, they are stuck without a comprehensive way to learn how to use a product.
5. Insufficient knowledge
Some SaaS users don't learn how to use the entire functionality simply because they aren't aware of it. They pay for a product to use its key features without paying any attention to what else it has to offer.
7 benefits of SaaS training & certification
SaaS training and certification can be a solution to a variety of issues both users and companies face. The extra knowledge that goes beyond intuitive use can help save time and money while maximizing the SaaS ROI. For software providers, this can make all the difference when it comes to retention.
1. Learn all the ins and outs of apps
Taking advantage of SaaS app training can help you discover the product's entire functionality. It can save a user from spending extra money on other SaaS apps. Meanwhile, a company can get a better insight into customer behavior.
Learning how to handle all the available features while discovering new ones can increase the user's satisfaction tremendously and reduce customer churn.
2. Strengthen credibility
When users receive official SaaS certifications, they are more likely to become brand ambassadors. Official training adds credibility to the holder of the certificate, and then by extension, to the app itself.
By offering training, the company positions itself as a respectable SaaS product provider, which is fully invested in the success of both the app and its users.
3. Ensure compliance
Some industries require security compliance regarding data used within the app. Official SaaS training and certification ensure that you know all about the compliance requirements and are able to follow them.
4. Build a network of users
Online communities and in-person training build and strengthen your network of users. This brings credibility to your company, provides opportunities for product feature developments through customer feedback, turns customers into brand ambassadors, and much more.
A strong user network can put you on the same level as such popular SaaS companies as Adobe, Dropbox, or HubSpot.
5. Keep the data safe
SaaS certification and training can help you discover the wide security functionality of SaaS products. It can allow you to take full advantage of the app's features without looking back at the security issues.
You can also start managing access to make sure only the right employees can have access to certain software.
6. Reduce customer churn
Providers benefit from investing in SaaS certification and training for the tools they sell. When users know how to take full advantage of a SaaS product, they are less likely to stop using it. One of the key reasons why customers churn is their failure to achieve the desired outcome.
By giving them an opportunity to explore full product functionality, you are helping customers achieve their goals, thus keeping them onboard.
7. Prevent extra expenses
For a user, SaaS training and certification can help save money. When you fail to use the entire SaaS app functionality or have trouble exploiting the necessary features, it's easy to give up and turn to another product.
Eventually, employees end up using dozens of SaaS apps simultaneously. This doesn't just lead to extra expenses but slows down company operations and reduces revenue.
As a SaaS business, what can you do to help customers get over the hump?
To help customers take full advantage of your SaaS product and reduce churn, it's important to get involved. SaaS providers have many tools at their disposal to assist with getting over the hump.
1. Have tutorial documentation and videos
Regardless of the complexity of your SaaS product, you need to create tutorial documentation. Even if the customer doesn't read the entire manual at first, they may use it as a reference in the future.
Videos are a highly effective way to get the information through. Today, many users expect video tutorials since they are easier to grasp.
2. Double down on onboarding
Invest more time and effort into the onboarding process. The first several days after the purchase are highly important to the quality of your collaboration.
Make sure to connect with the customer within 24 hours after the purchase and keep the connection going.
3. Track where users are getting stuck
By monitoring SaaS metrics and feedback, you can identify points where users are getting stuck. You can track features they never use or options that are heavily underused.
This information can help you educate your customers and get insights into further SaaS training and certification planning.
4. Offer advanced training and certification
If you are offering a complex SaaS product, tutorial videos and documentation may not be sufficient for your customers. By offering advanced SaaS training and certification, you can ensure a full understanding of the app's functionality and keep customers on board longer.
Should your SaaS business offer training and certifications?
The need for SaaS training and certification depends on several factors:
- How complex the product is—non-intuitive products require extensive tutorials and training.
- How happy customers are with functionality—the reason why customers may not be happy is a poor understanding of the product's features.
- How often customers are stuck when using the product—customers often get stuck because they don't have enough training to use the app properly.
Even if you have a simple and intuitive product, basic training materials are still necessary. Whenever you are planning to add new functionality, SaaS certification and training require reconsideration.
Conclusion
As the number of SaaS apps per company is growing, so is the need for training. SaaS products are becoming more and more complex according to the customers' demand. Without proper tutorials and training, users end up being unhappy with the product, thus increasing churn rates.
SaaS training and certification are a solution to a variety of issues, including security problems, lack of transparency, and high learning curves. By taking advantage of such training, companies can improve their credibility and reduce churn. Meanwhile, users can save money and improve their bottom line.