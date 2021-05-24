7 benefits of SaaS training & certification

SaaS training and certification can be a solution to a variety of issues both users and companies face. The extra knowledge that goes beyond intuitive use can help save time and money while maximizing the SaaS ROI. For software providers, this can make all the difference when it comes to retention.

1. Learn all the ins and outs of apps

Taking advantage of SaaS app training can help you discover the product's entire functionality. It can save a user from spending extra money on other SaaS apps. Meanwhile, a company can get a better insight into customer behavior.

Learning how to handle all the available features while discovering new ones can increase the user's satisfaction tremendously and reduce customer churn.

2. Strengthen credibility

When users receive official SaaS certifications, they are more likely to become brand ambassadors. Official training adds credibility to the holder of the certificate, and then by extension, to the app itself.

By offering training, the company positions itself as a respectable SaaS product provider, which is fully invested in the success of both the app and its users.

3. Ensure compliance

Some industries require security compliance regarding data used within the app. Official SaaS training and certification ensure that you know all about the compliance requirements and are able to follow them.

4. Build a network of users

Online communities and in-person training build and strengthen your network of users. This brings credibility to your company, provides opportunities for product feature developments through customer feedback, turns customers into brand ambassadors, and much more.

A strong user network can put you on the same level as such popular SaaS companies as Adobe, Dropbox, or HubSpot.