Don’t know which subscription tools you need?

Maybe you’ve read through our list of recommended tools, and you’re not sure how to proceed. That’s okay. Here are some ways you can identify which kinds of tools you need to level up your subscription business.

Highlight your biggest problems

What would you say the more challenging aspect of your business is right now? Maybe you’re having major problems with churn or customer support or both. Take the time to evaluate the current strengths and weaknesses of your business—we recommend simply sitting down with a pen and paper and making a list. With this new perspective on your unique pain points, consider which of the tools mentioned above might help solve the problems you’re facing.

See where you have room to grow

Are you doing well but don’t have enough team members to answer support tickets? This would be a fantastic time to implement live chat. Are you seeing strong engagement but high rates of shopping cart abandonment? Equipping your business to fight credit card denial or making use of advanced analytics to evaluate the problem may help.

Ask different teams about pain points

Many heads are better than one. Ask your support, design, sales, and other teams what they would love in a tool. This is best done in a group brainstorming session where your team can talk together as a group, sharing and developing ideas. You may find that between everyone, your team knows exactly what tools are necessary to scale your business.

Try before you buy

With many options on the market, it’s understandable that you might hesitate to commit to making a purchase. Of course, purchasing these tools upfront isn’t always necessary. If there is a trial version of the product, try first to see if it works with your existing tech stack. Decide upon a fixed time frame, such as a month, to evaluate the performance of your business with the free version, and consider whether the paid version is worth the investment.

Look for integrations

Integrations are incredibly important in the subscription field. The beauty of these tools is that they can often play off of each other’s strengths and be all the more effective when used together. When making your decision, ensure that your tools have integrations with your site, your payment processor, and, ideally, with the other tools you’re considering.

Unlock your subscription potential today

ProfitWell is all about enhancing and augmenting the performance of subscription businesses. We’re here to make life easier, more efficient, and more profitable for you with our best-in-class subscription tools. We recommend trying the free version of our metrics software as an excellent entry point to subscription tools. You can also get in touch through our website for more information.