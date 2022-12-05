User engagement: How to measure & analyze

Other important engagement metrics to track (and how to track them)

You can't track your user engagement unless you're also tracking the other engagement metrics that are used to calculate it. Given that engagement is active users divided by total users for a given cohort over a given time period, you'll at least need to track those two metrics. However, there are a few more metrics that are worth tracking as well. Let's look at some of them.

Total active users

Measuring active users requires you to define what an active user is. You should pick a metric that translates well to user engagement. This will be unique to each product, but there should be some minimal activity that shows a user is actively, rather than passively, making use of your product.

DAU, WAU & MAU

User engagement is calculated over a given period of time. It's good to track engagement over each of these time periods—daily active users, weekly active users, and monthly active users—to better see what patterns develop.

Churn rate

If users are churning at a high rate, they probably aren't finding your product very engaging. To make this metric more useful, compare churn rates to engagement rates. This will give you a heads up on customers in danger of churning and give you an engagement threshold to target.

Retention rate

Retention rate is the flip side of churn and can be used similarly. How engaged are the customers that are sticking around the longest, and what can you do to bring other users up to that engagement rate?

Net promoter score (NPS)

Ultimately, the goal of measuring user engagement is to see the value that users are getting from your product. Net promoter score is another such metric. Improving this metric should help with your engagement as well.

Bonus: Track engagement through unique product features

Measuring engagement for each product feature is a great way to see which features are popular, which may need more promotion, and which ones users are just not connecting with.