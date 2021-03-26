How subscription fatigue differs by industry: 3 types of subscription businesses

Subscription fatigue tends to work a little differently depending on which industry a subscription brand operates in. Media subscription brands, for example, often enjoy a little more security than commerce-based subscriptions. There are no hard and fast rules about which businesses do best in the Wild West of subscriptions, but some general themes tend to hold steady.

Media

Music, television, film, etc.

This subset of subscriptions is the ripest for subscription fatigue. This is for a plethora of reasons. Some, like the popularity of illicit streaming services, are less favorable than others. Others include more of our growing desire to connect with the people around us; we love to talk about the latest media with our closest friends and family. These brands also need to consider, though, that they do not fulfill a "need." The ever-expanding list of media subscription businesses doesn't help.

Ecommerce

Amazon, Blue Apron, etc.

Ecommerce subscriptions are in a sort of gray area. Whilst some statistics indicate slowing growth in this area, there's little doubt that most people you know have an Amazon Prime account. Experts expect to gain better insight into the realm of commerce subscriptions as time goes on. Until then, you can use ProfitWell’s eCommerce subscription analytics platform to monitor the performance of your online business.

Software

Software subscriptions are perhaps the least likely to be influenced by subscription fatigue. It's easy to understand why. If you maintain your own software subscriptions, you'll likely have a tough time denying: that software fulfills a need. Consumers and businesses have their own unique requirements. Specialized software is often the only way to meet some of them.

B2B

B2B subscription-based business centers around three things: cross-selling, upselling, and increasing customer retention. If these are achieved, subscription fatigue should hardly even enter a subscription brand's vocabulary. Stanford Business has even predicted that all B2B and B2C businesses will become subscription businesses in the future.

B2C

B2C software subscription businesses may not enjoy the same level of stability as their B2B counterparts. But there's no denying the truth, people who purchase software subscriptions usually either need or greatly enjoy them. B2C software subscription brands are less likely to grapple with subscription fatigue than, for example, commerce-based subscription brands.