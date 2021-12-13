Survive or thrive report: How the SaaS market changed in 2022

The bad news for SaaS

On the one hand, SaaS is not immune to the global downturn.

With non-existent rates and easy access to capital, many SaaS companies focused on all out growth over the past few years. Now that capital is more expensive, investors are holding back and SaaS scale-ups are having to reign in their spending to avoid downrounds.

With the increasing cost of living, consumers are monitoring their expenditure and reducing ‘niceto-have’ subscriptions. B2C SaaS will feel the heat first (greater churn and less sales), which will filter through to B2B SaaS as businesses increasingly have less revenue.