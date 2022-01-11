How to reduce high churn-risk customers

Once you've identified your primary sources of churn, and used that information to determine which customers are at risk of churning, it's time to start taking a proactive approach to preventing churn.

Trigger automated re-engagement campaigns based on behavior

Re-engagement campaigns are designed to bring customers who haven't logged in for a while back to the application. The customer may have simply been busy and couldn't find the time to use your software. It's more likely, however, that they are either struggling to use the software or haven't found the value that it offers. Both of these can be mitigated by reaching out to the customer with resources that help them understand how to be successful using your product.

Improve your onboarding process for new customers

Ideally, you won't wait until the customer is inactive for a long period of time to start educating them on the usage of your software. By giving your customers the tools they need to succeed as soon as they sign up, you minimize the chance that they'll end up inactive after trying the software. This doesn't just mean that you link them to tutorials. Give them solid first steps that cover the basics straight away, so they can hit the ground running.

Make product knowledge easily accessible

A customer isn't going to keep your welcome email around forever. And even if they do, they aren't going to think to go hunt it down if they need to learn about your product. For that reason, all the resources that you point them to, should also be easy to find on the website itself. The more prominent your help and documentation section is, the fewer customers will struggle to find their way around.

Build a customer support community

Having a large support community is one of the positives that people will discuss when reviewing a product. While you want your customers to feel free to reach out to support for problems, not every problem is best handled that way. Simple questions about how things work can be answered just as well, and often quicker, by a community of engaged users. Having this type of resource can also be the difference between a customer that churns and one that doesn't.

Develop products based on customer feedback

Getting feedback from users means nothing if you don't put what you learn into action. By paying attention to the feature requests that users ask of you, you'll be increasing the value of your product. By paying attention to the bug reports and weaknesses in your product, and the frustrations of your users, you can also improve it.

Get learnings from at-risk customers

One reality that you must come to grips with in the SaaS business is that churn is inevitable. You can't save every customer. But, you can learn from your at-risk customers. By listening and understanding their issues and frustrations, not only can you improve your product, but their experience as well. They'll feel heard and valued and possibly keeping them from churning.

By learning what puts customers at risk of churning, and listening to the reasons of customers who do churn, you'll be in a better position to prevent those same reasons from pushing another customer to churn.