Product metrics: What they are & why they matter – especially in SaaS

Why tracking product metrics is important

Tracking product metrics provides your company with a wide range of details about how well your sales are going and your customers' satisfaction with your products. Here are five key categories of information your product metrics provide that can be analyzed to improve your business!



Customer experience insight

Knowing what your customers think about your products and whether they are satisfied with their experience using them is an important aspect of making adjustments to these experiences in the future. Analyzing customer experience provides insights into what your customers liked or would like to see improved, which provides you with opportunities for improving their impressions of your products and your company in the future.



Evolved product strategy

Savvy businesses do not arbitrarily create new products or add new features for no particular reason. Your product strategy gives you the opportunity to define why you are creating and selling a particular product, as well as how it is intended to benefit both your customers and your business, and product metrics give you a means of knowing whether you are achieving those business goals.



Early issue detection

Even products that are well-designed can have unexpected problems. Detecting these issues sooner, rather than later, gives you ample opportunity to temporarily pull them from your shop to make any necessary adjustments. Product metrics can alert you if a particular product has an unusually high number of returns, low reviews, or otherwise dissatisfied customers. Key metrics allow you to investigate, determine what the issue is, and fix it before too much damage is done.



Clear product roadmap

Successful products are not simply designed with no clear direction in mind and forgotten about. Instead, they are carefully planned to suit a particular vision, goal, and purpose that fulfill a specific need in your customers' lives. These products should also evolve over time as you learn more about what your customers like and dislike about them, and product metrics play a key role in helping you create and grow this product roadmap over time.



Revenue forecasting

Having an idea of whether a product is making enough money to turn a reasonable profit can help you determine whether it is doing as well as you anticipated. By tracking your products' current revenue and analyzing their forecasted revenue, you can determine which products to continue to sell and which ones your company may be better off discontinuing to pursue other ideas.