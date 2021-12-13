Pricing structure: Tips, definition, and examples

7 examples of pricing structures

Again, pricing structures are all about objectives. Your product and your company’s size and growth stage will determine which structure is most appropriate. Here are some examples of tried-and-true frameworks.

1. Singular/flat-rate pricing

In this type of pricing structure, a company sets a single price, and that’s it. Regardless of the individual needs of customer types, your product will be sold at the same rate to anyone who wishes to subscribe.



For a company with a very narrow-focused product with a single buyer persona, this strategy can be effective — it’s clear, and there is no complication when it comes to selling. It can also work for a company in its early days willing to set prices low to build up a solid number of customers — building customer volume is vital in the early stages of a SaaS’s lifespan, so seeing singular pricing is not totally uncommon. It is, however, hard to tap the value that comes from serving different customers with different willingness-to-pay and different feature needs, if customers have no choice but to opt-in for everything from the word go.



If you do pursue singular pricing, you must by no means allow it to limit your ability to adapt dynamically to market competitors. A single pricing point doesn’t mean one pricing point forever — you should still review and update your pricing regularly.

2. Tiered pricing

Tiered pricing involves giving a prospective buyer multiple subscription options, distinguishing them by the features included.



This is a highly successful pricing structure for subscription services or products. Particularly when you’re seeking to appeal to a wide variety of buyer personas, tiered pricing can help you arrange features in ways that are appealing to different potential buyers. Even if your buyer persona range is narrow, tiered pricing is still a very effective way of using monetization to drive growth.



Let’s take a look at Shopify’s approach to pricing tiers.



Shopify has a lower number of tiers (three) compared to the four offered by Hubstaff. Hubstaff’s product theoretically involves all kinds of buyer personas from the legal sector to construction and everything in between. Shopify, on the other hand, has a relatively slim band of buyer personas, mostly oriented around the aspirational entrepreneur and small business providers, so the lower number of tiers is justified.