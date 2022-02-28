How Paddle does the heavy lifting for CFOs and Finance teams

The value of a single source of truth for your revenue data

Whether you're reporting to your board investors or completing the due diligence for fundraising rounds, real-time visibility on your revenue data and performance metrics is crucial.

Paddle gives you instant access to a ready-built, all-in-one payments infrastructure. As all checkout, invoicing, and subscriptions are handled by Paddle, you can use reliable real-time data to report on your performance. All in one place. You can pull all the historical and real-time data from our secure webhooks, and APIs, or through the ProfitWell Metrics integration if you signed up.

This is particularly useful if you have self-service and sales-assisted sales motions, as Paddle brings all that revenue data together in one place. This clean, accurate data can then be easily fed into your accounting systems, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and customer relationship management (CRM) software.

So when your next board meeting appears on the calendar, it’s not days of “all-hands-on-deck” work for your teams to pull data from each platform and verify it against the overall revenue number. It’s a simple matter of accessing it through one source.

We have seen customers migrate their subscription billing to Paddle not only save money on software, but to gain better visibility over their data, making reporting easier in these circumstances. Iconosquare successfully migrated over 13,000 live customer subscriptions to Paddle.

The move to Paddle means that Iconosquare can manage the entire subscription process from one platform. This has streamlined reporting, given better visibility over accounting data, and delivered significant cost savings on billing and payment processes.