4 ways SaaS finance leaders can boost operational efficiency

Understanding the market shift

The market has changed. The accelerated growth we’ve seen over the past years will return, but for now, it has slowed, cash has become more expensive, and the 10x valuations just aren’t happening.

For finance (and commercial) leaders, this new landscape means switching gears fast and pushing a mindset that prioritizes operational efficiency and staying lean over growth at all costs.

The collective focus for leaders needs to be taking proactive cost-reducing measures now, before they’re required, to extend the cash runway as much as possible and mitigate having to fundraise in this climate — where you face a potential downround.

For those of us in finance roles, companies are looking to us for help identifying where scaling back is possible. But rather than becoming the gatekeeper of funds, it takes a pragmatic approach and an understanding of where continuing to spend has a high (and right) return on investment (ROI).

With that in mind, here are 4 things SaaS companies can do right now to become more operationally efficient: