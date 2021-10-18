3. Qualifying prospects

To avoid wasting time, it's important to identify the most promising leads from among your website visitors and trial subscribers. You might try using a lead scoring platform to collect data about your visitors and automatically rank them on their likelihood of closing. Alternatively, your sales reps can contact new prospects right after they sign up, to clarify their level of interest.

4. Presenting and objection handling

Here, the aim is to get qualified prospects on the phone with a sales rep to discuss their pain points and how your solution can solve them.

Perhaps the most decisive stage of the sales cycle—by the time of the discovery call, you have acquired the customer’s interest and will have approximately an hour on the phone/video call to convince them that your product fits into their world.

During a discovery call, you’ll need to make sure you do the following:

Establish awareness of your prospect’s buyer journey to this point. Affirm that you understand where the prospect is in their decision-making process — are they in need of a solution to an urgent problem? Are they scoping out options ahead of an upcoming scale-up?

Discuss the customer’s goals. Managing expectations and determining product-customer fit cannot be done without understanding what the prospect would need to see from your product.

Quantify the ROI they can expect from your product with respect to those goals. Make the prospect aware of how your solution has worked for your past customers.

As we discuss later, discovery calls are all about give-and-take—successful sales reps on discovery calls aren’t afraid of talking at length about their product, but they’re also very capable of listening to their prospect and relating their product’s qualities to the prospect’s needs.

5. Closing

This all-important moment is when your prospect decides to become a customer. Ideally, you'll have achieved this without offering the customer a discount, a move which can leave you open to difficult and disloyal customers. You could always try giving them a free month in exchange for paying annually.

The trial may have been demoed during the discovery call, at which point, the prospect can select which product features they would find most useful to test out. The sales rep can then agree on a trial duration with the prospect to ensure discussions can pick up again once the prospect has had ample opportunity to test out the product.

6. Nurturing

Closing is not the end of your interaction with the customer. The best SaaS companies retain their customers by offering them next-level customer support, comprehensive training, and a range of useful upsells. This keeps customers engaged with your product and on board for longer.

If your customer has enjoyed the trial/decided they want more from the freemium version, it is now time to try and close the deal. Walk them through subscription options, and the various tiers of pricing you offer—a good company will have various packages tailored for all the verticals and industries they serve. Take a look at Hubstaff’s pricing page below for an example of a pretty good one.

There may still be some distance left to run after your free trial stage before a customer is ready to commit. Begin an email nurture campaign, keeping your product and what it can do at the forefront of your prospect’s mind. Your expertise on the issue you’re trying to solve for your customer, and your desire to solve it for them is paramount. If they don’t know why they need your product, tell them—it can be a key turning point in building your relationship with them.

Allow your prospect to acquire sign-off from their superiors if you’re selling enterprise, and get the deal closed.

7. Follow-up

Your customer has now been using your service for six months, and they may need a nudge to sign another contract—better yet, they might already be in a position to upgrade with you. Contact them and see if there is anything they need help with in order to feel confident in extending their contract.

If they’re having a great time with your product, then this juncture can be an excellent time to suggest how the customer can benefit by upgrading their plan.

A very useful tool for retaining these users is ProfitWell Retain.

The SaaS sales cycle can take up to 90 days on average if your product is at the higher end of the pricing scale. To make a success of this cycle, and navigate the various bends in the road, requires a SaaS sales team with a varied skills profile. Putting your team together the right way and filling it with the right kind of people is vital in making your selling approach stick.