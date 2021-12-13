Following the invasion of Ukraine, many countries are imposing sanctions against Russia. This article will be updated frequently to reflect the possible impact for Paddle's sellers and buyers.

Will this impact my payout?

If your payout account is based in Russia it is unlikely that we will be able to send your payout. Almost all transaction methods are currently prohibited by sanctions, or have been blocked by providers. In the event that we are unable to send your payout to you, we will continue to hold your account balance until such time as we are able to once again send it.

Can my customers in Russia still purchase software via Paddle?

No. Almost all payment methods are currently prohibited by sanctions, or have been blocked by providers ( such as Visa, Mastercard, Amex, etc. ). So buyers based in Russia will be unable to complete transactions.

Can my customers in Belarus still purchase software via Paddle?

Partially. Many payments are currently prohibited by providers, which means buyers using those payment methods would be unable to complete transactions.

Can my customers in Ukraine still purchase software via Paddle?

Partially. Buyers based in the regions of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk are currently under sanction, and therefore will be unable to complete transactions via Paddle. Buyers based in the rest of Ukraine will be able to complete purchases as usual.

Will my existing subscriptions in affected countries still renew?

It is likely that all subscriptions will fail to renew if the buyer is located in Russia/Belarus. Subscriptions from buyers based in Ukraine will continue to renew normally as long as the buyer was not from one of the 3 sanctioned regions.

Can I refund transactions for affected subscriptions?

No. The restrictions which prevent new transactions also affect refunding previously completed transactions. The same restrictions also prevent customers from raising chargebacks on affected transactions.

Can Paddle block customers from Russia / Belarus from using the checkout?

Yes. Paddle is able to block countries specified by our sellers. If you would like to block transactions from Russia / Belarus, please contact our support team via sellers@paddle.com.

Can software businesses from Russia still sign up for a Paddle account?

No. Software businesses from Russia or any of the sanctioned regions won't be able to sign up for an account.







