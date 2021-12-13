Paddle supports sellers and can payout to anywhere in the world with exception to the sanctioned countries listed below.

In accordance with anti-money laundering and international sanctions regulations, Paddle is unable to support sellers operating from sanctioned countries and may be unable to support sellers from restricted countries. Buyer transactions originating from comprehensively sanctioned countries or geographical regions will be rejected by Paddle. Paddle will also block downloads to buyers located within the same regions.

Sanctioned Countries

Crimea (Region of Ukraine)

Cuba

Donetsk (Region of Ukraine)

Iran

Libya

Luhansk (Region of Ukraine)

North Korea

Nicaragua

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen

Restricted Countries

Belarus

Burma (Myanmar)

Cote d’Ivoire

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Iraq

Liberia (Former Regime of Charles Taylor)

Sierra Leone

Zimbabwe

These lists are subject to change; our team may from time to time request further information before processing an order or releasing a payment from any location or jurisdiction for risk and compliance purposes.





Due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Paddle is no longer accepting signups from Russia. More information can be found here.







