Reporting
- Can I collect additional data on the checkout?
- Do you support Google Analytics?
- How do we calculate your Billing metrics?
- What is Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)?
- How is Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) calculated?
- How is Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) useful?
- How are my earnings calculated?
- Understanding the Audience Report
- Navigating Your Balance Report
- Getting to Know the Disputes Report
- Understanding the License Activations Report
- Understanding the Refunds Report
- Your Guide to the Sent Licenses Report
- An Insight into the Transactions Report
- Your Guide to the Transfers Report
- A Closer Look at the Subscription Cancellations Report
- Your Guide to Reports in Paddle Billing
- Revenue Recognition with Paddle
- Explore Page Documentation