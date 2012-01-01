Your customers
- Can I contact my customers from Audience?
- How do I issue refunds?
- Importing audiences to e-mail providers?
- Resending lost Invoices & Emails
- What is Audience?
- What will customers see on their statement?
- Why has my customer’s transaction been declined?
- Which emails will customers receive on Paddle Classic?
- Which emails will customers receive on Paddle Billing?
- How does Sales Tax exemption work?
- What is eGUI?
- Which countries require Enhanced Billing Notifications?
- FAQ for Paddle Buyers
- How to set up Slack Alerts
- Requesting Buyer Data Deletion