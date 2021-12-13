HelpManage

Start

Grow

Sell

Manage

Legal

Get Paid

Can I be paid in my local currency?
Do I need to invoice Paddle for my payout?
Is there a charge/fee taken for payouts?
Should I charge Paddle VAT/tax for payouts?
What statements will I receive?
When & how do I get paid?

Need more help?

Login to your Paddle account to chat directly with our Seller Support Team or…

Email us Connect via Twitter