Every transaction that goes through the Paddle system is allocated a fraud score. The score is dependent upon how likely it is that the transaction is a case of card misuse or fraud. This score is increased by a number different factors including but not limited to; recent fraudulent transactions on the card, recent transactions on the card under a different name, or a number of recent transactions on the same card at varying locations.

If the fraud score is deemed too high, our platform will flag the transaction. For more information on flagged transactions, see here

Beyond this, Paddle also uses various 3rd party anti-fraud softwares to ensure Paddle is secure, and to prevent fraud/malicious checkout activity.