How do I get notified about disputes?

You can set up alerts for disputes via email, webhook, or both methods through your vendor dashboard.
Paddle Classic
- Go to “Developer’s Tools” on the vendor dashboard.
- Click on “Events” and find the category “Risk & Disputes.”
- Tick preferred notification method (email or webhook).
You can find more details about the risk and dispute alerts here.
Paddle Billing
- Under “Developer’s Tools” click on “Notifications.”
- Select “+New Destination.”
- Choose webhook or email as the notification type.
- Subscribe to “Adjustment” alerts.
Please note that refunds and chargebacks are categorized under adjustments in Paddle Billing.
For more details on working with notification destinations in Paddle Billing, head to our developer docs here.