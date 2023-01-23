The buying cycle is the process that customers go through before purchasing a product. Learn about the different stages, why the cycle matters, and how to optimize it to convert more users.

You probably have some kind of sales cycle for your product that every new customer goes through.

A process with well-defined stages, aimed at turning prospects into leads, leads into opportunities, and opportunities into customers.

Having a process in place is a great start—but if your company is like the hundreds of other SaaS companies we’ve seen, your customers don’t follow that process.

They don’t care about what they need to do to become a sales qualified lead. Instead, they act according to their own set of challenges, decisions, and budgets. They follow their own buying process, like the yin to your sales teams’ yang. The peanut butter to their jelly. You get the idea.

Understanding how your customers buy and lining up your marketing efforts, pricing, and sales process to mirror their buying process can help you increase conversions, boost retention, and decrease your cost of sales.

Failing to align your processes is also one of the most common mistakes we see most SaaS companies run into.

Let’s take a look at how you can optimize your sales process to match your customers’ buying cycle, starting with a straightforward definition of the buying cycle.