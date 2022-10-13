Key steps in a checkout process

Every checkout process has a minimum number of steps the customer must go through to complete the process. Before we start talking about how to streamline the checkout process on your ecommerce site, let's go over what those required steps are.



Pre-checkout

Before you can get the customer smoothly through the checkout process, you need to get them to the checkout page first. Your product pages should provide the customer with the tools and information they need to be decisive and move forward in the buying process. Depending on how your site works, the customer may also need to create an account before checking out.



Add to cart (e-commerce)

Once the customer has decided that they want to purchase a product, they need to add it to their cart when they are done shopping and are ready to check out. Just as it should be easy for customers to make purchase decisions, adding those products to their cart should be a seamless shopping experience.



Billing & payment information

Next, your site will tally the cost of all items in the customer's cart. This process takes into account any options that customers have selected, the shipping and handling charges, and any taxes that apply. The customer should be presented with an easy-to-understand overview of these charges and the final amount due. From there, they should be given the option to choose from the available payment methods and enter their details.



Payment confirmation

This is the last step of the checkout process. Customers are presented with a final overview of their order, including the items included in their purchase, the total cost, their chosen payment method, and the shipping information they've provided. They are then asked to confirm the payment to finalize the order.



Thank you page

The final page the customer sees as a part of the checkout process is the thank you page. This page serves two purposes. First, it lets the customer know that their order was submitted successfully. Second, it allows you to show them how much you appreciate their business.