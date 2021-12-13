Pricing analytics: Definition, metrics, and why you need it

How pricing analytics improve profitability

Big data alone won’t solve your pricing problems. Having a strong handle on the reasons behind past performance—in other words, basing your decisions on pricing analytics instead of guessing—can go a long way towards improving your future performance.

Acquire more insights on customers

Going after the wrong customer segment can mean significant lost revenue. For companies dipping their toes into improving their pricing for the first time, even simple tools like customer segmentation can be a huge improvement.

Pricing analytics show which customer segments are the most (and least) profitable and which respond best to specific pricing strategies. Aligning your pricing with those customer segments increases both revenue and profit, keeping customers happy and helping predict and reduce churn.

Optimize your pricing for value

Many businesses rely on the “sounds about right” pricing method. But basing your decision-making on hard data gets you much closer to value-based pricing.

Data lets you quickly learn which customers are most likely to buy and exactly how much they value your solution to their problems. The insights from your pricing analytics drive more effective (and profitable) business and pricing decisions for you, and a fair price for customers that matches the value you provide. Everybody wins.

Identify quick pricing wins

Nearly every company has holes in their pricing strategy just waiting to be patched—pricing leaks, underpriced or overpriced product tiers, or missed upsell opportunities. Pricing analytics tools comb through the data, finding the low-hanging fruit that can be fixed quickly and creating extra revenue in just a few short months.

Discover which channels are most profitable

Pricing analytics can also show, for example, that posting videos on YouTube might bring in fewer qualified leads than written content, but that video helps those leads trust you more, meaning customers who are more willing to pay a premium for your product. Based on that discovery, you might choose to pursue video more aggressively, even though your customer acquisition costs might end up higher.

Recognize which pricing tiers work the best

Tiered pricing models are incredibly common in subscription businesses—most SaaS companies offer some form of pricing tiers to meet the needs of different customer segments. Pricing analytics tools really start to shine when breaking down what those tiers should look like. Having insight into how many tiers you should have, the optimal price for each tier, and who uses which tiers can unlock new levels of profitability for your SaaS product without needing to add new products or features.

Plan promotions

Pricing promotions need to be carefully planned for the most optimal time to acquire the most number of paying customers. Predictive analytics let you keep a close eye on the market, waiting for the perfect time to pounce with your promotional campaign. Most pricing tools will also calculate price elasticity in real time and predict revenue at different price points, making it a piece of cake to set your prices and discount levels for maximum demand.