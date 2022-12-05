Rolling Saas metrics deceive you. Here's how.

Why is the Rolling Metric framework bad? Two reasons.

While rolling metrics may make you feel like you're moving, they're exceptionally dangerous, because they give you the feeling of momentum while deceptively hiding what's actually going on in your business. More specifically, rolling metrics make true comparison nearly impossible and unfortunately remove all context between your optimizations and results.

They make comparison impossible - Costing you progress

With ProfitWell (which uses the X-to-Date framework), if your growth rate this month was 15%, and your growth rate last month was 5%, you can say that this month was better than last.

With rolling metrics, what can you say with the same numbers? Not much at all. Your ability to make internal comparisons has been destroyed because growth rates on subsequent days are calculated from different starting points constantly.

Rather than having just 1 variable—which day is used for “today”—rolling metrics have 2: the start date and the end date. These rolling start and end dates start to hide how well you're progressing or regressing because everything is constantly moving. You have no signpost for comparison.

If your growth rate today was 5% and yesterday was 4% that might mean that today was better, or it might mean that you had a good followed by bad day a month ago. The only way to have a pure reading from rolling metrics is if you have no growth at all. Anything else, up or down, will cause artifacts and bizarre behavior over shorter periods of time.

They remove all context - Costing you insight

Worse yet, with rolling metrics, you’re now more likely to misattribute the cause of changes in your numbers. You think MRR Churn changed this week because you added a new feature or sent an email, but it actually changed as a result of something that happened a month ago. When you make a decision based on that faulty reasoning, your metrics are essentially all vanity, because they're just not useful.

To illustrate this a bit differently, think of the fact that businesses don't work on rolling 30-day projects. Businesses work on weekly, monthly, quarterly, and yearly goals, signposts, and projects. If you don't understand how your metrics improved or regressed from one day to the next or how things are trending across a specific period of time, you don't know how well all of those efforts that go into improving those metrics are doing.

Remember that metrics are about communication. They tell you what is happening in your company. They are the signpost for growth, telling you what has and hasn't worked in terms of features, marketing, sales, and experiments. If you cannot communicate your metrics in the context of how your team thinks about time, all is lost.