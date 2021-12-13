We're sure most of you have suffered from it at some point.

An unexpected charge shows up on your credit card without warning. An automatic subscription renewal charge for a subscription you’re no longer using or that you don't even remember signing up for.

Even worse, you go to cancel your subscription, only to discover it's nearly impossible.

For subscription companies, it’s tempting to resort to questionable subscription renewal tactics like these to keep customers around for as long as possible, since churn can be so disastrous to your bottom line. And while these tactics might technically be legal, they sure aren’t ethical. Yes, they might kick the can down the road a little longer, but they only delay the inevitable while giving customers an awful experience in the meantime.

Of course, you know better. A bulletproof subscription renewal and revenue recovery process is something every SaaS founder should strive for—the right renewal process can boost your bottom line and ensure that customers stick with your company for the long haul.

Let’s take a look at why customers fail to renew their subscriptions, what different methods you can choose for subscription renewals, and what ethical tactics can increase your subscription renewal rate.