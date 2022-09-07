How do unbilled receivables occur?

Unbilled receivables can be the result of a failure in the billing process or a built-in function of certain types of business relationships. Here are the three most common causes you’ll run into as a subscription company.

Invoice delays

If there is a delay in generating your invoice after a recurring billing date, any payments made during that time will count as an unbilled receivable. That is why having a reliable subscription billing management platform is so important: an invoice needs to be generated on a regular, recurring billing date.

Advanced payment

When you are paid in advance, it counts as an unbilled receivable because the invoice for the services your company provides has not yet been generated. While not as common for recurring billing companies as an invoice delay, it can occur when customers manually make a payment on their accounts.

Contractor billing

Working as an agency or contractor can result in an increase in unbilled receivables as well. In these types of relationships, revenue is typically collected when an individual project or milestone in a project is finished. Any work done before project or milestone completion is an unbilled receivable because the invoice has yet to be created.

As you can see from these examples, the underlying cause of unbilled receivables is functionally a matter of timing. When there is a disconnect between when revenue is collected and when it is invoiced, that is counted toward your unbilled receivables.