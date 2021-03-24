The best pricing page examples: What makes customers want to buy?

1. Keep it simple

While simpler pricing pages are almost always better than complicated ones, it isn’t that ... well, simple.

One of the key findings from the SaaS DNA Project: The Anatomy of a SaaS Marketing Site was that, even for tech-savvy customers, SaaS sites could be confusing. If people weren’t able to find the information they needed quickly and clearly, they would leave.

But, you need to balance the need for simplicity against making sure customers have all the information they need to make an informed decision. Any ambiguity here about what they are going to be getting for that money each month will drastically increase their chances of not signing up.

This means no more 20-row comparison tables between your company and your competitors. Keep it simple with a few sentences on what the tier provides, the pricing, and how to sign up.

Campaign Monitor: A masterclass in simple design

Email marketing tool Campaign Monitor’s pricing page was rated highly by users in the SaaS DNA Project because their pricing page contained all the data necessary for consumers to make an informed buying decision.

Campaign Monitor’s pricing page is a masterclass in simple design.

It’s super clear what each plan actually delivers. Key features per plan are emphasized and made obvious in bold. More complicated features are clarified with tooltips that users hover over for more information.

The page also includes another hidden trick: there might only appear to be two options for their pricing plan—but there are really 14. Part of Campaign Monitor’s pricing is charging per tier of email subscribers in your list, but the two options remain consistent across each tier of subscribers. The only thing that changes is the price. This way, users can click around and see pricing based on how many email subscribers they have without being overwhelmed by choice.