Five ways to improve your renewal rate

1. Understand your segments

Different parts of your business perform better than others. Understanding where things are going right is the first step in analyzing the reasons and how to replicate them elsewhere. To do that you’ll need a sophisticated subscription management tool, which allows you to segment your subscribers by multiple parameters.

2. Invest in your product

Having an ambitious product roadmap, and the resources to execute it is vital to subscription renewal. Better still is to ask subscribers what they want to see. You may not be able to always deliver their wishes, but the engagement alone will be valued. It’s also important to take a holistic view of your product. Present it simply as the software features, and that’s how subscribers will judge it too. But add in customer support, advisory services, and community events, and you give subscribers more reasons to stick with you.

3. Find the early warning signs

If a subscriber is likely to churn, it’s better to know about it as early as possible, to give you enough time to persuade them otherwise. Clues pointing to vulnerable customers can be found everywhere. Low engagement with the product is an obvious red flag. A look at which customers have been raising support tickets may also suggest those with frustrations. Low satisfaction scores offer a more direct hint… including those that fail to submit a survey. And scanning trade press, social media and business networks for negative feedback, or news of RFPs can also reveal subscribers in need of extra attention.

4. Make renewing easy

Compared with a new sale, a subscription renewal should be admin light. You already have the customer’s personal details, subscription package and payment information — so don’t ask for these again. And don’t be caught out by an expired card. This is relatively easy for a vendor to mitigate against because they know when the card will expire and so should prompt the subscriber to update their details before the renewal payment is due. This tactic is not possible with lost and stolen cards; but timeliness in letting the customer know their card was rejected, and directing them to update their new card details, still makes a big difference.

Offering a wider range of payment methods at renewal time could allay any lingering doubts. Payment methods with a direct source of funds, like PayPal, don’t expire and are less likely to fail.

5. Deflect and recover

Not every subscriber is going to renew immediately, but that doesn’t mean they won’t in the end. So keep communicating with them. Understand why they haven’t renewed, and take the appropriate action. You can also give customers the option to pause their subscriptions, rather than cancel. Here's our Senior Product Manager, Rebecca on why giving people alternatives to cancelling is important.

If they’re concerned about the price, is there an incentive you can offer? If they’re planning to switch to a competitor, what can you tell them about your relative strengths and their relative weaknesses? Perhaps the decision-maker is new, and some onboarding training might buy you time.

The key is to tailor your approach as much as possible. But if you’re an enterprise, faced with hundreds of renewals at any one time, this is easier said than done. Automation is the answer; using what you already know about a customer, and their responses, to guide them to the most persuasive content.