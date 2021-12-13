The wait is over! You can now apply for early access to our new Invoicing solution, a faster, better, and safer approach to sending invoices.



To send an invoice, you’ll need to create a Product in our Invoicing tool. Do this under Invoice Listing > New Invoice > Product > Add a new product (via the line item). Our invoicing tool supports multiple line items and multiple quantities, meaning you can bill your customers for multiple products and multiple quantities of that product on one invoice.

When invoicing a Customer for the first time, you’ll need to create that Customer. You also do this via Invoice Listing > New invoice > Customer > Add a new customer. You’ll need to enter their details - company name, email, any VAT or sales tax registration numbers, etc. These details are saved and editable, so you can easily send additional invoices later without entering their information again.

Note that product fulfilment is not currently automated via Invoicing, so you would need to handle fulfilment on your side using our invoicing alerts.





You can create invoices through the Paddle dashboard, see screenshot below. Soon, you’ll be able to create invoices via API as well. We’ll provide additional information once this is launched.







