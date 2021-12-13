Paddle’s Buyer Terms need to be appended in your Terms & Conditions or referenced in the order form or contract between you and your customer. Paddle will supply the Buyer Terms to be used. For your business customers, you can access the terms here. For your consumer customers, you can access the terms here.





Also, the first time your customer receives an invoice from Paddle, they will be asked to accept our Terms & Conditions as the reseller of your products. This is a frictionless experience and operates as a popup when they view their first invoice. This will only occur for the first invoice they receive.







