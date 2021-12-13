Paddle processes wire transfer payments each morning (GMT). Once a transfer has been made, it should be received and reconciled within 2-3 working days. Sometimes, payments can be delayed because of timings between initiating the transfer and Paddle processing that payment, bank-to-bank payment delays, or errors in the wire transfer when it was submitted.

We encourage you to reiterate to your customers the importance of including the Reference Number in their bank transfer - this will reduce the risk of delays!



