When a customer purchases a product via Paddle, the country from which they are making the purchase may charge VAT. Paddle is registered and able to handle VAT payments for the regions listed below. The listed rates are for the “Standard Digital Goods” tax category.

Jurisdiction Tax Rate, % Indirect Tax B2B/B2C Date Introduced Australia 10% GST B2C 01/07/2017 Bahrain - Previous rate 5% VAT B2C 14/04/2021 - 31/12/2021 Bahrain 10% VAT B2C 01/01/2022 Chile 19% VAT B2C 21/01/2021 India 18% GST B2C 01/07/2017 Indonesia 11% VAT B2B & B2C 01/04/2022 Japan 10% Consumption Tax B2C 01/10/2015 Malaysia 6% SST B2B & B2C 26/03/2021 Mexico 16% VAT B2B & B2C 10/11/2021 New Zealand 15% GST B2C 01/10/2016 Oman

5%

VAT

B2B & B2C

16/04/2021

Russia - Previous rate 16.67% VAT B2B & B2C 22/04/2019 - 17/01/2021 Russia 20% VAT B2B & B2C 18/01/2021 Saudi Arabia 15% VAT B2C 12/05/2020 Singapore 7% GST B2C 21/04/2020 South Africa 15% VAT B2B & B2C 01/01/2014 South Korea 10% VAT B2C 01/07/2015 Taiwan 5% VAT B2C 01/12/2021 Thailand 7% VAT B2C 07/09/2021 Turkey 18% VAT B2C 01/01/2018 UAE 5% VAT B2C 23/09/2019 Uzbekistan 15% VAT B2C 04/01/2021 Canada _ _ _ _ Alberta 5% Federal GST B2B & B2C 08/08/2021 British Columbia 7% + 5% PST + Federal GST B2B & B2C 05/05/2021 Manitoba 7% + 5%

RST + Federal GST

B2C 01/12/2021

New Brunswick 15% Federal HST B2B & B2C 10/07/2021 Newfoundland and Labrador 15% Federal HST B2B & B2C 10/07/2021 Northwest Territories 5% Federal GST B2B & B2C 10/07/2021 Nova Scotia 15% Federal HST B2B & B2C 10/07/2021 Nunavut 5% Federal GST B2B & B2C 10/07/2021 Ontario 13% Federal HST B2B & B2C 10/07/2021 Prince Edward Island 15% Federal HST B2B & B2C 10/07/2021 Quebec 9.975% + 5% QST + Federal GST B2C 01/01/2019 Sasketchewan 6% + 5% PST + Federal GST B2C 15/01/2021 Yukon 5% Federal GST B2B & B2C 10/07/2021 EU Countries _ _ _ _ Austria 20% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Belarus 20% VAT B2C 01/01/2018 Belgium 21% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Bulgaria 20% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Croatia 25% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Cyprus 19% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Czech Republic 21% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Denmark 25% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Estonia 20% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Finland 24% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 France 20% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Germany 19% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Germany temporary VAT cut 16% VAT MOSS B2C 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020 Greece 24% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Hungary 27% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Iceland 24% VAT B2B & B2C 24/10/2018 Ireland 23% VAT B2C 01/01/2015 Ireland temporary VAT cut 21% VAT B2C 04/09/2020 to 28/02/2021 Italy 22% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Latvia 21% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Liechtenstein 7.7% VAT B2B & B2C 21/01/2021 Lithuania 21% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Luxembourg 17% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Malta 18% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Moldova 20% GST B2C 02/06/2020 Netherlands 21% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Norway 25% VAT B2C 01/07/2011 Poland 23% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Portugal 23% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Romania 19% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Slovak Republic 20% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Slovenia 22% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Spain 21% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Sweden 25% VAT MOSS B2C 01/01/2015 Switzerland 7.7% VAT B2B & B2C 01/01/2010 United Kingdom 20% VAT/ VAT MOSS B2B & B2C 01/01/2015 United States* _ _ _ _ Alabama 4% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 01/10/2018 Arizona 5.6% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 Arkansas 6.5% Sales Tax B2C 19/12/2019 Colorado 2.9% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 31/05/2019 Connecticut 6.35% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 Denver - Previous rate 4.31% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 01/06/2019 - 31/12/2020 Denver 4.81% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 01/01/2021 District of Columbia 6% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 Hawaii 4% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 Idaho 6% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 20/12/2019 Illinois 6.25% Sales Tax B2C 19/12/2019 Indiana 7% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 Iowa 6% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 Kansas 6.5% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 Kentucky 6% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 Louisiana 4.45% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 Maine 5.5% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 18/12/2019 Maryland 6% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 27/05/2021 Massachusetts 6.25% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 01/10/2017 Michigan 6% Sales Tax B2C 19/12/2019 Minnesota 6.88% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 31/10/2018 Mississippi 7% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 29/09/2020 Nebraska 5.5% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 18/12/2019 New Jersey 6.63% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 01/11/2018 New Mexico 5.13% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 New York 4% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 21/06/2018 North Carolina 4.75% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 01/11/2018 North Dakota 5% Sales Tax B2C 10/11/2020 Ohio 5.75% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 01/01/2019 Pennsylvania 6% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 01/07/2019 Rhode Island 7% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 South Carolina 6% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 South Dakota 4.5% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 18/12/2019 Tennessee 7% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 Texas 8.00% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 21/06/2018 Utah 4.85% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 19/12/2019 Vermont 6% Sales Tax B2C 19/12/2019 Washington 6.5% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 01/10/2018 West Virginia 6% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 18/12/2019 Wisconsin 5% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 18/12/2019 Wyoming 4% Sales Tax B2B & B2C 18/12/2019

* Please note that sales tax laws and regulations are written, passed and interpreted by states, and there is no unified federal agreement on how to approach the sales tax for digital products. The taxability of digital products varies greatly by (and within) states, and depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be higher than the stated rate. Currently, digital products can be characterized as either: electronically downloaded software, SaaS or digital goods, although you may see these referred to as tangible personal property, services, or intangible property in official documentation. Due to this situation, some states charge the sales tax for all categories, while others charge sales tax for some of the categories, or not charge it at all. Hence why if you sell products from multiple categories, you may notice that customers from the same state may receive a bill with or without tax.