When should you use ACV vs ARR?

Calculating ACV and ARR results in different numbers, so when should you use each metric? To be frank, ACV isn’t a super-useful metric on its own, but pairing it with other SaaS metrics can provide some valuable insights. ARR is something you definitely can and should track on its own. I’ll break down the nuances.

Use ARR to measure year-over-year growth

Tracking ARR provides a high-level overview of your business’ health and helps you calculate the rate at which you need to grow to keep building on your success. Especially as a subscription company, recurring revenue underpins your pricing strategy and business model. Having a solid understanding of your ARR highlights your momentum and compound growth.

With ARR, there’s also monthly recurring revenue or MRR. I’ll break down MRR on its own momentarily. Tracking both MRR and ARR allows you to plan for the short and the long term.

Companies with more than $10M in ARR focus on tracking their recurring annual revenue rather than monthly.

Use ACV over time to measure sales team and customer success performance

While ARR measures growth year-over-year, ACV is used over time to measure the performance of your sales and customer success teams.

Calculating ACV helps inform your strategy and guide how much you should be investing in sales and marketing efforts. Subscription businesses can be successful with either a high or low ACV; however, it’s important to know where your business is aiming. Lower-end ACVs are fine; it just means you’ll need more customers.