Dynamic pricing strategy: Definition, types, benefits & examples

8 types of dynamic pricing

Dynamic pricing became popular in the ecommerce market in 2015, but it is expected to grow significantly in use in 2022. Why?

Traditionally, dynamic pricing has been a method that was only available to a select few sellers, such as Amazon, because of its hefty implementation price tag. There are now many low-cost services and solutions available for practically every business type. As a result, this year will likely see a B2B acquisition race, with early adopters likely to outperform their competition. There are several types of dynamic pricing strategies, some of which include:



1. Dynamic pricing based on groups

These include discounts for specific identified groups, such as public servants and senior citizens. This type of dynamic pricing is typically used for promotions and to target various price sensitivities.



2. Dynamic pricing based on time

This pricing strategy covers a wide range of scenarios. It's common in businesses where service or product demand fluctuates throughout the day. Alternatively, your corporation may wish to provide incentives to encourage purchasing for various reasons. Here are a few examples to get you started:

Varying rates sometimes benefit transportation enterprises greatly. An example of this is decreasing taxi fares at night to encourage usage. With each new collection, ecommerce retailers can reduce the price of previous collections to get rid of obsolete inventory. Several delivery businesses demand an additional fee for same-day delivery.

3. Cost-plus pricing

Cost-plus pricing simply means selling a product you produce for a higher price. Many organizations use this strategy as it is the most basic pricing method.



4. Competitor-based pricing

Competitor-based pricing is a costing technique in which a corporation determines the cost of its services or products after studying its competition.

5. Value-based pricing (price elasticity)

Organizations use value-based pricing to cost goods and services at a price that they feel customers are willing to pay. Rather than estimating manufacturing costs and adding a conventional markup, companies assess the value perceived by customers and charge them appropriately.



6. Price skimming

Price skimming is a pricing method wherein businesses charge the maximum product entry price that customers can afford and then slowly decrease that sale value over time.

As clients' requirements are met, the company significantly reduces the cost of their products or service to appeal to price-sensitive individuals.



7. Bundle pricing

Bundle pricing is a pricing method in which companies group several products into one and sell them for a specified price instead of charging separately for products or services.

In addition to items and products, businesses may use this pricing method to price a range of services. Bundle pricing may help grow revenue since it portrays items as having a higher overall worth.



8. Penetration pricing

The penetration pricing strategy is frequently utilized when a new firm enters a market or an established business attempts to dominate it. Companies do this by offering cheaper costs than their competitors.

Of course, this cheap pricing will not last for long. Businesses gradually raise prices when they achieve a particular consumer base and demand level.