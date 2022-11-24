1. Net MRR Growth

Net MRR Growth is the core of the SaaS business model. The attraction of a subscription business is that you pay customer acquisition costs once to build a base of customers that bring in revenue every month. You need to include this in your deck to show your company's momentum and provide an overview of your month-to-month business activity.



Break down your net MRR into new revenue from acquisitions, expanded revenue from up-sells and cross-sells, and lost revenue from downgrades and churning customers. This is a visual representation of your company's quick ratio, or a comparison of your revenue gains and revenue losses. This is vital to include because it prevents any gains or losses in revenue from slipping through the cracks.

2. Payback period

A SaaS company's payback period is the time it takes to recover the costs of acquiring a customer. You want to aim to shorten your payback period to recover those costs as quickly as possible. Then, incoming revenue from a customer can go toward profit or be put back into the company to fuel growth. Payback period is essential to your deck because it describes a limiting factor, which has a huge impact on how fast your company can grow.



VC at Matrix Partners David Skok recommends that SaaS companies keep their payback period below 12 months so you don't sabotage your own growth with the weight of your customer acquisition costs.

3. Cash Flow

This is a very important slide because cash is the fuel for a bootstrapped company. It's imperative that you keep a close eye on your cash flow and preempt any possible cash issues far in advance. Co-founder and manager at Bigfoot Capital Brian Parks points out that you should never leave yourself in a position where you absolutely need someone else's cash to keep your business running.



If you're a bootstrapped startup, your board isn't going to expect you to have the same type of long runway that venture-backed companies might have. At the same time, if you run out of cash, it's a sure death for your company. Balance your growth and scaling, as well as your customer acquisition costs, with your cash in the bank to make sure you always have a reliable cash flow.