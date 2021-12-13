7 steps to build a successful customer incentive program

A good customer incentive program cannot be simply thrown together. At best, a bad incentive program simply won't have many takers. At worst, you could find that you're giving away in rewards more than you're getting back in acquisitions. It's a good idea to follow the seven steps below when building out your customer incentives.

1. Understand your customers

You can't come up with ideal rewards and requests without understanding how your customers think. You likely already have some idea of your buyer personas from your marketing strategy, but ProfitWell Metrics gets into the nitty gritty to help you understand your customers in depth.

2. Define your customer incentive goals

Once you understand your customers, you need to understand what your own goals are. What do you want to achieve with your customer incentive program? What incentives will help you reach those goals?

3. Use customer segmentation for focus

Just as with your marketing efforts, you'll need to focus on different customer segments to craft the ideal rewards and requests. The segmentation feature of ProfitWell Metrics will help you see how segments of customers stand out from the rest so you can craft offers that appeal to all your segments.

4. Decide on how to structure your customer incentive offer

A cohort analysis, such as that offered by ProfitWell Metrics will show you how much value you lose from customers as the months of their subscription wear on. This can help you determine when customers may be ready for the boost in loyalty with a customer incentive offer, and allow you to use customer incentives to prevent churn.

5. Build a realistic budget

Make sure that what you are giving away and what you are getting in return are in alignment.

6. Test with a small group and track performance

The cohort analysis page of Metrics can help here as well. If you've achieved your goal of preventing churn, you should notice the value as customer account age drops less drastically. You can also track how many more new customers you attract than usual to see how well the incentives are helping to build brand awareness.



7. Iterate to improve

Your first attempt probably isn't going to be the best possible. Therefore, the process of refining customer incentives should go through a few iterations until you're happy with the results.