Why customer loyalty is the crux of subscription businesses (and how you can improve it)

Customer loyalty: more important than acquisition?

Customer acquisition is the process of gaining new customers. It’s a popular growth lever for SaaS businesses because it’s the most literal way to grow your customer base. However, customer acquisition becomes harder and more expensive as your customer base grows and the untapped market shrinks. With that being said, does customer loyalty have a larger impact on the business than acquisition? Let’s look at some points, starting with ROI.

Better ROI per customer

There is always an underlying challenge with customer acquisition cost (CAC)—spending the right amount to drive new customers to your service without jeopardizing the lifetime value (LTV) and revenue.

Focusing your spend on loyalty and retention will generate better returns. Retention and recurring revenue are the lifeblood of SaaS organizations, so why not invest more in your existing customers rather than on acquisition? Not to mention, in the past five years CAC has gone up 50% for B2B and B2C companies. Research from Bain & Company found that an increase in customer retention of only 5% can increase profits between 25%-95%. So, while you want to attract and convert new customers, retaining and upgrading existing customers has an even higher ROI.

Higher customer LTV

A growing LTV means a company is doing well. Customers are happy and will be giving you more money over the life of your relationship. LTV is the dollar amount you’re likely to receive from an individual customer over the life of their account with your product. If you have loyal customers who actively use your product, it’s rather likely they will renew when the time comes to spend money on different features and upgrades, leading to expansion revenue and a higher LTV.

More opportunities to upsell

Investing more efforts into customer loyalty will open many doors in terms of upselling. If you have high daily active users (DAU) and your product is providing continuous value, then upselling is a strategy you must take advantage of.

With upselling, though, you want to be extremely calculated about pricing and packaging. Make sure you clearly advertise what people are getting for the additional money they are paying. Of course, you can strengthen customer loyalty by tailoring product offerings to their needs.

Word-of-mouth marketing

What better feeling than having a product and brand so strong, that the marketing just does itself? We’re talking about word-of-mouth, or when customers love your product so much they recommend it to other people. Referrals happen when you focus on customer loyalty. When a customer is loyal to your brand, they will talk about it and ultimately bring in new customers for a very low CAC.