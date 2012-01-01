Need more help?

ProfitWell's Segment integration lets you deploy the ProfitWell .js in seconds. You'll be up and running with ProfitWell Engagement and Retain in just a few minutes.

This cannot be run in a staging environment. However, you can test to check whether the installations have been done correctly by using these commands.

From your Segment UI’s Destinations page click on “Add Destination”. Search for “ProfitWell” within the Destinations Catalog and confirm the Source you’d like to connect to. Drop in the token your Segment destination settings. You can find your public token by going to Settings > Integrations > API Keys/Dev Kit analytics.​identify call: If you have multiple pages, call analytics.​identify​ on pages where the user is logged in and have one public facing page where that call is not made. The page where the method is not called will be the 'public facing' site with the no-login card update form. If you have an SPA, call analytics.identify when the user is logged in and do not make the call when the user is not logged in.

If you haven’t had a chance to review the Segment spec, please take a look to understand what the Identify method does. An example call would look like:

analytics.​identify​(​'userId123'​, {

email: 'john.doe@segment.com'​}​)​;

Identify calls will start the ProfitWell service using the customer’s email to track them. If no email is provided it will start the service anonymously.

*Note that the data doesn't sync into the PW UI in real time. It can take up to 24 hours to reflect.