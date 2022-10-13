Internal growth rate: A formula to accelerate your business growth

Internal growth rate formula

Calculating the internal growth rate for a company starts with understanding the mathematical formula that expresses it. Thankfully, the formula is easy to understand once you know the variables that go into it. The formula itself is simply your return on assets multiplied by your retention ratio. In other words:

ROA x R

Let's now take a closer look at what the results of that formula actually mean.

How to calculate internal growth rate

On the surface, the formula for internal growth rate looks very simple. It only has two variables with a very simple mathematical operation. But what exactly are those two variables? Let's break them down one by one in more depth.

The first variable refers to return on assets (ROA). This number is simply your net income divided by the value of your assets. The thinking here is simple: return on assets tells you how much your business makes each year for assets at a given value. Increasing the value of your assets should, in theory, increase your income proportionally.

The next variable you need is retention ratio (R). This, too, requires a relatively simple calculation to find. Your retention ratio is simply your company's retained earnings divided by net income. Basically, retention ratio refers to the amount of net income available to reinvest in the business for driving growth. Another way of calculating your retention ratio is to subtract one from your dividend payout ratio.

We now have a clearer picture of the thinking behind the internal growth rate calculation. By multiplying the available added assets amount by the amount per each dollar of assets, you have the income generated should you choose to reinvest everything back into your business. This is why IGR is a good metric for determining the maximum amount of growth your brand can achieve without extra funding.