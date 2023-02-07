Profit equation explained: Types, formulas & examples

What are different types of profit & how to calculate them?

While the concept of profit is simple, there's a lot more to it. First, there are different types of profit, each with a different formula. By calculating them, you'll gain a much clearer picture of the company's profitability and efficiency.

1. Gross profit equation

When it comes to profit calculation, gross profit is the most basic. Under this equation, any income that remains after deducting the cost of goods sold (COGS) qualifies as profit. COGS refers to the direct costs of production such as wages and raw materials.

In essence, gross profit gives you a reflection of the proportion of the dollar value the company retains after paying for the direct cost of production. As such, it does not account for overhead costs, taxes, debt payments, and one-time expenses such as equipment purchases.

The gross profit formula is as follows:

Gross profit margin = (Net sales – COGS) ÷ Net sales

2. Operating profit equation

For small business owners, going on gross profit margin may suffice. However, for a growing company you'll need to go a level further and calculate the operating profit. In doing so, you'll also account for all administrative, operating, overhead, and sales expenses you incur for day-to-day business operations.

However, there are some cost factors that operating profit does not account for. These include nonoperational expenses, taxes, and debts. Nonetheless, you'll need to include the depreciation of assets and amortization.

By calculating operating profit, you'll know the proportion of money in relation to revenues that your business retains after paying for all the operating expenses.

The operating profit equation is as follows:

Operating Profit Margin= (Operating Income ÷ Revenue) × 100

3. Net profit equation

The previous equations are ideal and provide key insights. However, you'll ultimately need to know how much is left after accounting for all expenses and revenue streams. This is known as the net profit, which reflects your company's ability to convert income into profit.

As such, while calculating net profit, you'll factor in operational expenses, COGS, one-time expenses, and debt repayments. Moreover, it will also include revenues from secondary operations and investments.

There are two formulas you can use to calculate net profit. They are:

Net profit margin= ({Revenue – COGS – operating expenses – other expenses – Taxes – Interest} ÷ revenue) × 100

Alternatively, you can use:

Net Profit Margin = (Net income ÷ Revenue) × 100