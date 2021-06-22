Revenue marketing guide: Definition, strategies, & best practices

Revenue marketing strategies in 5 steps

Executing a revenue marketing strategy doesn't necessarily mean scratching everything you've accomplished over the years. Instead, it gives you a chance to review your sales and marketing efforts to ensure that they effectively drive revenue growth. Here is a breakdown of the 5 steps of revenue marketing:



1. Define the roles of your sales and marketing teams when it comes to growth

Given that there's a lot of overlap between your marketing and your sales function, it's a smart move to define the roles of each department in your growth strategy. Internally validate the sales cycles, digital personas, and channels. Ensure that you include a robust growth plan and communication plan.



2. Align resources to create proper collateral and campaigns

Think about where you are today and where you hope to be. Armed with the knowledge from customers and your sales, develop and distribute your campaigns and collateral. In short, create SEO and content for every stage of the buyer's journey, implement automated email marketing, and any other B2B marketing strategy that's ideal for your B2B company.



3. Map out the entire customer journey

Create a roadmap outlining the whole journey from lead to lifetime customer value. This map will illustrate all the touch points customers use to contact your brand. They will also help you look at your product, brand, and processes through the customers' eyes, so that you can visualize their journey throughout the funnel. As a result, you'll be able to give your consumers the ultimate customer experience.



4. Optimize your technology to help drive or measure revenue

You should optimize your tech stack with sales software and integrated marketing automation. Doing this will help you uncover real-time insights about your sales, which types of customers are purchasing, and how much revenue your sales and marketing campaigns are generating.



5. Create metrics and KPIs to follow

Establish your top revenue metrics and establish dashboards that demonstrate the progress of your performance.