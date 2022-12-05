SMS marketing guide: Boost conversions & recover churn

What they don't tell you: SMS marketing solves a specific need

There was a time when emails marketers blasted out emails indiscriminately, and certainly unsolicited. This led to the rise of spam filters and an industry-wide reckoning on how email marketing was carried out. There are similar strategies that govern the most effective way to use SMS marketing. Text messages are most effective for short, reminder-style communications.

Appointment reminders

This may be the first use of SMS by businesses. A quick reminder about an upcoming meeting or appointment is sure to be read and takes almost no time out of the day of the recipient.

Feedback requests

Whether you're rolling out a new feature, or just soliciting general feedback from valued customers, the high open and click-through rates of SMS make it a valuable way to do so.



Special promotions

As an opt-in medium, there are certainly use cases that customers hope to get out of the SMS messages that you send them. One survey showed that 70% of consumers would like to receive mobile coupons via SMS. So, letting your customers know about special promotions is the exact type of communication they're hoping for.



Feature announcements

Conveying your value proposition to customers is an important part of reducing churn. One of the best ways to do that is to let your customers know about new features that add value to your product. The high open rate of SMS messaging will get your value proposition in front of as many eyeballs as possible.



Cart abandonment

Everyone in digital sales knows the pain of abandoned carts. A lot of money is left on the table every year by companies who fail to follow up on abandoned carts. SMS is a great way to remind customers that they wanted to purchase your product.

Payment failure notifications

Failed payments are a frustrating and common cause of churn. Thankfully, these are usually customers that haven't made a conscious decision to churn, so they can be recovered by reaching out. ProfitWell rolled out an SMS Churn Recovery solution that will automatically send an SMS message to customers if their payment fails, allowing them to correct the issue and avoid a churn.