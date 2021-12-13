We currently support payouts in the following currencies:

Australian Dollar (AUD)

British Pound Sterling (GBP)

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Chinese Yuan (CNY)

Czech Koruna (CZK)

Danish Krone (DKK)

Euro (EUR)

Hungarian Forint (HUF)

Polish Zloty (PLN)

South African Rand (ZAR)

Swedish Krona (SEK)

Swiss Franc (CHF)

US Dollar (USD)

You can select the currency in which you would like to be paid out in through your Transfer Preferences. Select ‘Bank/Wire Transfer’ as your ‘Payment Method’ and you will be prompted to select your ‘Transfer Currency’.

If you opt to receive payment in a currency different to the Balance Currency, then we reserve the right to charge a conversion margin of up to 1.5%, for the avoidance of doubt this will not be reflected in the Paddle Margin which is presented in your Balance Currency. We will go to all reasonable efforts to ensure no additional fees are charged during withdrawal, but are not responsible for any charges that do occur.

If your bank imposes expensive fees for receiving funds in your Default Currency, Paddle will convert your balance at a competitive rate, offered to us via our payout partner, before sending your payout.

If your local currency isn’t supported we can send the payout in the most competitive Default Currency and your bank will convert the payout to your local currency. Any subsequent charges will be from your bank, and are incurred by you directly.

If you have any questions about payouts, or would like advice on the most cost-effective way to receive your earnings, please don’t hesitate to contact us.