No, Paddle is set up so that you do not have to invoice us when you receive your payout from us. For each payout, Paddle will automatically generate and send you what is called a ‘Reverse Invoice’, where we bill ourselves to your company for the amount of your payout. No action is needed from you here. The Reverse Invoice from Paddle contains all the details you need for your tax accounting purposes. The invoice is sent to all Admins in your account when we send the payment.