Need more help?

Yes, you can change your payout method in the Payout Settings page on your Paddle dashboard. Our Finance team will need to confirm your new settings in order for your payout to be processed automatically on the 1st of the month. To ensure your next payout will be sent to the new account, you will have to make the changes at least one week before the end of the month . If you make changes after this time, we cannot guarantee that your payout will be sent to the correct payout method.

Paddle is not responsible for payouts being sent to the incorrect account because the new account was added too late or incorrectly.



