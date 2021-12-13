As you make sales through Paddle a balance of funds will grow in your account, this can be easily viewed from your Paddle dashboard. Sellers cannot withdraw their balance on demand since there is a monthly payout schedule.

On the 1st of each month, we convert this balance into a payout ready to be transferred to you, at this moment you will see your payout is ‘Pending’. Your pending payout will be transferred to you by the 15th of that month, at which point your payout will be listed as ‘Completed’.

You can receive your payment either via wire transfer, PayPal or Payoneer. For most countries, Paddle will not charge you any fees on your payout. However, for certain countries a $15 SWIFT fee may be applicable. Charges may also be brought about by PayPal or by your bank.

Some money transfer services like TransferWise and ePayments use online accounts. These services provide banking details such as BIC/SWIFT, IBAN, and account number, which can be used to send or receive money. If the money transfer service you’re using provides you with these details, you can receive payouts from Paddle by updating the transfer preferences page with these details. Any subsequent charges will be from your provider, and are incurred by you directly.

Setting up to receive your first payout

You need to select your preferred payout method and have entered your details in Transfer Preferences in order for us to pay you.

Threshold for payouts

After entering your transfer details you can adjust the threshold amount for payouts, the minimum being $100 adjustable all the way to $10,000 (if your account balance is in Euros or British Pounds, this translates to £100 and €100 respectively). This minimum threshold is in place in order to stop excessively small payouts being made, which would still incur the same fees from a seller’s bank, meaning only a very small amount would actually reach a seller’s bank account.

If your balance falls below the minimum threshold amount, this will be carried over onto the following month, up until the minimum threshold is met.