What is business verification?

What is a business verification check?

A business verification check verifies the business information you provide at signup. Our dedicated Verification team will get in touch if they require any additional business information to complete this check.

How will I know I need a business verification check ?

Every Paddle customer is required to go through a business verification check.

Who performs the checks?

The information you provide at signup is submitted to a third party tool that we use to identify and verify the business. If more information is required to verify the business, such as proof of business registration, then a member of our Verification team will be in touch.

How long does a business verification check take?

A business verification check is instant, so unless our Verification team needs any further information about your business, there’s nothing extra for you to do.