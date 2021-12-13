At a basic level, the concept of doing business is easy. You provide a product or service to a client who needs it in exchange for an agreed-upon price.

Depending on the nature of your business or the type of clients you deal with, the exchange may not be immediate. This means you'll perform the service or deliver the goods and wait for payment at a later date.

In essence, it counts as a sale, but the revenue is yet to reflect in your cash reserves or bank accounts. So, how do you address such revenue in your financial statements?

Fortunately, such circumstances have been accounted for under the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles(GAAP) as part of accrual accounting. In this article, you'll find the accrued revenue definition, learn how to record it, and see some examples.